Pyxis Oncology (PYXS) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Pyxis Oncology (NASDAQ:PYXS – Get Free Report) will be announcing its earnings results on Friday, March 22nd.

Pyxis Oncology Stock Up 5.4 %

PYXS stock opened at $5.43 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.73. Pyxis Oncology has a 52-week low of $1.35 and a 52-week high of $6.92.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pyxis Oncology

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PYXS. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Pyxis Oncology by 69.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 32,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 13,305 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Pyxis Oncology by 50.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 47,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 15,886 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pyxis Oncology by 29.8% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 45,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 10,550 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Pyxis Oncology by 216.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 63,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 43,510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bleakley Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pyxis Oncology in the 1st quarter worth approximately $73,000. 52.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PYXS has been the topic of several recent research reports. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Pyxis Oncology in a report on Friday, February 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. Leerink Partnrs reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Pyxis Oncology in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of Pyxis Oncology in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, SVB Leerink started coverage on Pyxis Oncology in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.00.

Pyxis Oncology Company Profile

Pyxis Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapies to treat cancers. Its immune-oncology product candidates include PYX-106, an investigational fully human immunoglobulin G1 isotype siglec-15 targeting antibody, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors, including non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) without driver mutations/translocations, breast cancer, endometrial cancer, thyroid cancer, kidney cancer, cholangiocarcinoma, bladder cancer, colorectal cancer, and head and neck squamous cell carcinoma.

