Pyxis Oncology (PYXS) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Pyxis Oncology (NASDAQ:PYXS – Get Free Report) will be announcing its earnings results on Friday, March 22nd.
Pyxis Oncology Stock Up 5.4 %
PYXS stock opened at $5.43 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.73. Pyxis Oncology has a 52-week low of $1.35 and a 52-week high of $6.92.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pyxis Oncology
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PYXS. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Pyxis Oncology by 69.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 32,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 13,305 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Pyxis Oncology by 50.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 47,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 15,886 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pyxis Oncology by 29.8% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 45,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 10,550 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Pyxis Oncology by 216.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 63,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 43,510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bleakley Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pyxis Oncology in the 1st quarter worth approximately $73,000. 52.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Pyxis Oncology Company Profile
Pyxis Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapies to treat cancers. Its immune-oncology product candidates include PYX-106, an investigational fully human immunoglobulin G1 isotype siglec-15 targeting antibody, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors, including non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) without driver mutations/translocations, breast cancer, endometrial cancer, thyroid cancer, kidney cancer, cholangiocarcinoma, bladder cancer, colorectal cancer, and head and neck squamous cell carcinoma.
