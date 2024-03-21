Q1 2024 Earnings Estimate for Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM) Issued By Leerink Partnrs

Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Leerink Partnrs decreased their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for Beam Therapeutics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, March 19th. Leerink Partnrs analyst M. Foroohar now expects that the company will post earnings of ($1.25) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($1.00). The consensus estimate for Beam Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($5.40) per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Beam Therapeutics’ Q2 2024 earnings at ($1.18) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($1.18) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($1.11) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($4.72) EPS.

Several other research firms have also commented on BEAM. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Beam Therapeutics from $26.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. TheStreet upgraded Beam Therapeutics from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 11th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $30.00 target price (down from $75.00) on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Beam Therapeutics from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Beam Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, December 15th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Beam Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.18.

NASDAQ BEAM opened at $34.87 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.27. Beam Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $16.95 and a 12-month high of $49.50.

Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $2.42. The company had revenue of $316.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.16 million. Beam Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 35.09% and a negative return on equity of 15.90%. Beam Therapeutics’s revenue was up 1481.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.54) earnings per share.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BEAM. Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 80.9% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 973 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 435 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 163.7% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 125.9% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 994 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in shares of Beam Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in Beam Therapeutics by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.64% of the company’s stock.

In other Beam Therapeutics news, insider Christine Bellon sold 1,907 shares of Beam Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.42, for a total value of $50,382.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 80,495 shares in the company, valued at $2,126,677.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Beam Therapeutics news, insider Christine Bellon sold 1,907 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.42, for a total transaction of $50,382.94. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 80,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,126,677.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO John M. Evans sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.33, for a total value of $1,519,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,058,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,805,776.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 63,472 shares of company stock valued at $1,618,322. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Beam Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development of precision genetic medicines for patients suffering from serious diseases in the United States. It develops BEAM-101 for the treatment of sickle cell disease or beta-thalassemia; and BEAM-302, a liver-targeting LNP formulation to treat severe alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; BEAM-201, an anti-CD7 CAR-T product candidate, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of refractory T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia/T cell lymphoblastic lymphoma; and BEAM-301, a liver-targeting LNP formulation for the treatment of glycogen storage disease 1a.

