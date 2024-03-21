Q1 2024 Earnings Forecast for Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Issued By Zacks Research

Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research increased their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for Bank of America in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 19th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $0.77 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.76. The consensus estimate for Bank of America’s current full-year earnings is $3.15 per share.
Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.70 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 15.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.85 EPS.
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on BAC
Bank of America Stock Performance
Shares of BAC stock opened at $36.75 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $33.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.96. The stock has a market cap of $289.98 billion, a PE ratio of 11.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.38. Bank of America has a 12 month low of $24.96 and a 12 month high of $36.88.
Bank of America Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.27%.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, major shareholder Of America Corp /De/ Bank acquired 5,398 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.56 per share, with a total value of $57,002.88. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 5,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,002.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bank of America
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fortis Group Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of America during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in Bank of America during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc grew its position in Bank of America by 98.1% in the 3rd quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 1,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Bank of America in the first quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Criterion Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.06% of the company’s stock.
Bank of America Company Profile
Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Bank of America
- What is a Dividend Harvesting Strategy and How Can Investors Profit from it?
- 3 Stocks About to Join the Rate Cut Party
- Why Understanding Call Option Volume is Essential to Successful Options Trading
- Spire Global Stock Price Surges: AI to Drive Growth
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- 3 Industrial Stocks Leading the Way in This ETF Breakout
Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.