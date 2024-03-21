Q1 2024 Earnings Forecast for Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Issued By Zacks Research

Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research increased their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for Bank of America in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 19th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $0.77 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.76. The consensus estimate for Bank of America’s current full-year earnings is $3.15 per share.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.70 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 15.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.85 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on BAC. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Bank of America from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Bank of America from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Bank of America from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Bank of America from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Odeon Capital Group lowered Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.90 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.65.

Shares of BAC stock opened at $36.75 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $33.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.96. The stock has a market cap of $289.98 billion, a PE ratio of 11.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.38. Bank of America has a 12 month low of $24.96 and a 12 month high of $36.88.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.27%.

In other news, major shareholder Of America Corp /De/ Bank acquired 5,398 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.56 per share, with a total value of $57,002.88. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 5,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,002.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fortis Group Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of America during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in Bank of America during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc grew its position in Bank of America by 98.1% in the 3rd quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 1,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Bank of America in the first quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Criterion Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.06% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

