Q1 2025 EPS Estimates for NIKE, Inc. Decreased by Analyst (NYSE:NKE)

NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Telsey Advisory Group decreased their Q1 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for NIKE in a note issued to investors on Monday, March 18th. Telsey Advisory Group analyst C. Fernandez now forecasts that the footwear maker will post earnings per share of $1.08 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.09. Telsey Advisory Group has a “Outperform” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for NIKE’s current full-year earnings is $3.55 per share.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 21st. The footwear maker reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $13.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.39 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 37.41% and a net margin of 10.28%. The firm’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also commented on NKE. Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of NIKE from $131.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America decreased their target price on NIKE from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Raymond James lifted their price target on NIKE from $121.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of NIKE from $112.00 to $107.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of NIKE from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NIKE presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.50.

Shares of NKE opened at $100.27 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $152.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $102.46 and its 200-day moving average is $103.82. NIKE has a one year low of $88.66 and a one year high of $128.68.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of NIKE by 220.7% in the third quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 263 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC grew its position in NIKE by 120.7% in the 4th quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 256 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in NIKE in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in NIKE during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC grew its position in NIKE by 106.4% during the fourth quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 291 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. 63.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 1st. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.27%.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

