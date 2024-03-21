Q2 2025 EPS Estimates for Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. Increased by Seaport Res Ptn (NYSE:BHLB)

Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Seaport Res Ptn raised their Q2 2025 earnings per share estimates for Berkshire Hills Bancorp in a report issued on Monday, March 18th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst L. Hunsicker now anticipates that the savings and loans company will post earnings of $0.62 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.61. Seaport Res Ptn currently has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Berkshire Hills Bancorp’s current full-year earnings is $2.07 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Berkshire Hills Bancorp’s FY2025 earnings at $2.53 EPS.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The savings and loans company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.02). Berkshire Hills Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.48% and a net margin of 11.24%. The business had revenue of $142.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.05 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.64 EPS.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on BHLB. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on Berkshire Hills Bancorp from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. StockNews.com downgraded Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded Berkshire Hills Bancorp from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Berkshire Hills Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.00.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp stock opened at $22.12 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $964.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.83 and a beta of 0.86. Berkshire Hills Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $18.07 and a fifty-two week high of $26.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $22.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.95.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 8,833 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 1,617 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 8,357 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 1,162 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 47,577 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,378,000 after acquiring an additional 1,329 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 14,862 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $431,000 after acquiring an additional 1,932 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 66.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 31,848 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $936,000 after acquiring an additional 12,684 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.24% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Baye Adofo-Wilson sold 10,074 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.19, for a total value of $223,542.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Berkshire Hills Bancorp news, Director Michael Zaitzeff sold 20,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.02, for a total transaction of $451,410.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 87,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,936,592.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Baye Adofo-Wilson sold 10,074 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.19, for a total value of $223,542.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 224,788 shares of company stock worth $5,239,449 over the last three months. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%. Berkshire Hills Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.00%.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Berkshire Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company provides various deposit accounts, including demand deposit, interest-bearing checking, regular savings, money market savings, time certificates of deposit, and retirement deposit accounts.

