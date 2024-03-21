QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) and Silex Systems (OTCMKTS:SILXY) Critical Review

Silex Systems (OTCMKTS:SILXY – Get Free Report) and QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Silex Systems and QUALCOMM’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Silex Systems N/A N/A N/A C($0.87) -17.84 QUALCOMM $36.29 billion 5.16 $7.23 billion $6.90 24.30

QUALCOMM has higher revenue and earnings than Silex Systems. Silex Systems is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than QUALCOMM, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Analyst Recommendations

71.1% of QUALCOMM shares are held by institutional investors. 0.1% of QUALCOMM shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Silex Systems and QUALCOMM, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Silex Systems 0 0 0 0 N/A QUALCOMM 1 6 11 0 2.56

QUALCOMM has a consensus price target of $148.71, suggesting a potential downside of 11.31%. Given QUALCOMM’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe QUALCOMM is more favorable than Silex Systems.

Profitability

This table compares Silex Systems and QUALCOMM’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Silex Systems N/A N/A N/A QUALCOMM 21.39% 38.06% 16.14%

Summary

QUALCOMM beats Silex Systems on 10 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Silex Systems

Silex Systems Limited, a technology commercialization company, engages in the research and development, commercialization, and license of SILEX laser enrichment technology in Australia. It operates through three segments: Silex Systems, Translucent, and Silex USA. The company also develops cREO, a semiconductor technology. Silex Systems Limited was incorporated in 1987 and is based in Sydney, Australia.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products. The QTL segment grants licenses or provides rights to use portions of its intellectual property portfolio, which include various patent rights useful in the manufacture and sale of wireless products comprising products implementing CDMA2000, WCDMA, LTE and/or OFDMA-based 5G standards and their derivatives. The QSI segment invests in early-stage companies in various industries, including 5G, artificial intelligence, automotive, consumer, enterprise, cloud, IoT, and extended reality, and investments, including non-marketable equity securities and, to a lesser extent, marketable equity securities, and convertible debt instruments. It also provides development, and other services and related products to the United States government agencies and their contractors. The company was incorporated in 1985 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

