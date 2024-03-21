Quest Diagnostics Incorporated to Post FY2024 Earnings of $8.74 Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts (NYSE:DGX)

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research lifted their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research report issued on Monday, March 18th. Zacks Research analyst M. Mondal now anticipates that the medical research company will post earnings per share of $8.74 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $8.73. The consensus estimate for Quest Diagnostics’ current full-year earnings is $8.75 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Quest Diagnostics’ Q2 2025 earnings at $2.34 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $9.24 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Bank of America raised Quest Diagnostics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. SVB Leerink began coverage on Quest Diagnostics in a research report on Monday, February 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. UBS Group raised their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $135.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. StockNews.com cut Quest Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and issued a $145.00 target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research note on Wednesday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $144.18.

Quest Diagnostics Stock Performance

DGX opened at $127.72 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $14.14 billion, a PE ratio of 17.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $128.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $130.08. Quest Diagnostics has a fifty-two week low of $119.59 and a fifty-two week high of $148.62.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The medical research company reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.04. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 15.79% and a net margin of 9.23%. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.25 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.98 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Quest Diagnostics

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DGX. Czech National Bank raised its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 19,692 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,715,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Mendota Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Quest Diagnostics by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC now owns 1,296 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,814 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $753,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 1.9% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,417 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $538,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Montecito Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 1,909 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.76% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Catherine T. Doherty sold 821 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.14, for a total transaction of $103,560.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 70,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,930,712. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Catherine T. Doherty sold 821 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.14, for a total transaction of $103,560.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 70,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,930,712. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 5,611 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.88, for a total value of $706,312.68. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,843,610.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,150 shares of company stock valued at $1,913,202 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Quest Diagnostics Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 8th will be given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 5th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. This is a boost from Quest Diagnostics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. Quest Diagnostics’s payout ratio is currently 37.92%.

Quest Diagnostics Company Profile

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

