R.E.A. (LON:RE) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average of $68.38

R.E.A. Holdings plc (LON:RE – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 68.38 ($0.87) and traded as low as GBX 68 ($0.87). R.E.A. shares last traded at GBX 69 ($0.88), with a volume of 16,698 shares.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.90, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market capitalization of £30.24 million, a P/E ratio of -862.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 76.20 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 68.38.

R.E.A. Holdings plc engages in the cultivation of oil palms in the province of East Kalimantan in Indonesia. It operates through two segments, the Cultivation of Oil Palms, and Stone and Coal Interests. The company also produces and sells crude palm oil and crude palm kernel oil in its agricultural land allocations comprising approximately 64,522 hectares.

