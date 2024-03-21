R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM) Receives $17.41 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $17.35.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of R1 RCM in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of R1 RCM from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of R1 RCM in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Evercore ISI reissued an “in-line” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective (up previously from $12.00) on shares of R1 RCM in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of R1 RCM from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $17.50 to $17.00 in a research report on Friday, December 15th.

In related news, President John M. Sparby sold 10,046 shares of R1 RCM stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.33, for a total value of $143,959.18. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 265,986 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,811,579.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 37.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RCM. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of R1 RCM by 81.7% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,664 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 748 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its position in R1 RCM by 313.0% in the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,185 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,656 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of R1 RCM in the third quarter valued at $36,000. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in R1 RCM in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, State of Wyoming raised its holdings in shares of R1 RCM by 29.6% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 3,333 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 762 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ RCM opened at $13.15 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. R1 RCM has a twelve month low of $8.87 and a twelve month high of $18.70. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.02.

R1 RCM Inc provides technology-driven solutions for the financial performance and patient experience of health systems, hospitals, and physician groups. It provides operating partnership/end-to-end solutions, which manages multiple aspects of the revenue cycle to realize financial leverage and revenue improvement for hospital and physician customers.

