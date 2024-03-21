RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT) Upgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on RDNT. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of RadNet from $42.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of RadNet in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. They set an equal weight rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:RDNT opened at $47.21 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32. RadNet has a 1-year low of $22.70 and a 1-year high of $49.41. The company has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -2,359.32 and a beta of 1.66. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.37.

RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 1st. The medical research company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.09. RadNet had a net margin of 0.19% and a return on equity of 4.72%. The business had revenue of $420.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $410.11 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that RadNet will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of RadNet by 17.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,053,427 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $262,703,000 after acquiring an additional 1,170,999 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of RadNet by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,254,717 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $147,937,000 after buying an additional 32,483 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of RadNet by 278.7% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,066,295 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $67,403,000 after buying an additional 1,520,695 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of RadNet by 10.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,012,393 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $65,644,000 after buying an additional 194,218 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in RadNet by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,744,124 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $60,646,000 after purchasing an additional 71,714 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.84% of the company’s stock.

RadNet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. The company operates in two segments: Imaging Centers and Artificial Intelligence. Its services include magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, positron emission tomography, nuclear medicine, mammography, ultrasound, diagnostic radiology, fluoroscopy, and other related procedures, as well as multi-modality imaging services.

