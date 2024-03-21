Radnor Capital Management LLC Buys New Shares in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

Radnor Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 7,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.
A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in shares of PPL in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PPL during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in PPL during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in PPL in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in PPL during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.09% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of equities analysts have recently commented on PPL shares. Barclays raised their target price on shares of PPL from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of PPL in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. TheStreet downgraded PPL from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Argus upgraded PPL from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, March 8th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of PPL from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PPL currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.67.
PPL Price Performance
PPL stock opened at $27.05 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.95 billion, a PE ratio of 27.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $26.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.80. PPL Co. has a 52-week low of $22.20 and a 52-week high of $29.03.
PPL (NYSE:PPL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. PPL had a net margin of 8.90% and a return on equity of 8.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share. Analysts predict that PPL Co. will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
PPL Increases Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a $0.2575 dividend. This represents a $1.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.81%. This is an increase from PPL’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. PPL’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 103.00%.
PPL Profile
PPL Corporation, an energy company, focuses on providing electricity and natural gas to approximately 3.6 million customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Kentucky Regulated, Pennsylvania Regulated, and Rhode Island Regulated. The company delivers electricity to customers in Pennsylvania, Kentucky, Virginia, and Rhode Island; delivers natural gas to customers in Kentucky and Rhode Island; and generates electricity from power plants in Kentucky.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than PPL
- Consumer Discretionary Stocks Explained
- Spire Global Stock Price Surges: AI to Drive Growth
- Canada Bond Market Holiday: How to Invest and Trade
- 3 Industrial Stocks Leading the Way in This ETF Breakout
- What is a Low P/E Ratio and What Does it Tell Investors?
- Nio Stock Price Is On Track for Penny-Stock Status
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for PPL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.