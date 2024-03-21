Radnor Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 2,423 Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Radnor Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 2,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of OTIS. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Otis Worldwide by 141.1% during the third quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 381 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in Otis Worldwide during the third quarter worth $33,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Otis Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, CNB Bank increased its position in Otis Worldwide by 81.0% during the third quarter. CNB Bank now owns 429 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.48% of the company’s stock.

Otis Worldwide Trading Up 0.5 %

OTIS stock opened at $99.30 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $91.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.33. The firm has a market cap of $40.26 billion, a PE ratio of 29.29 and a beta of 1.01. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 1-year low of $73.32 and a 1-year high of $99.44.

Otis Worldwide Announces Dividend

Otis Worldwide ( NYSE:OTIS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.57 billion. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 30.75% and a net margin of 9.90%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.12%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

OTIS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Argus raised shares of Otis Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Otis Worldwide in a report on Monday, February 5th. Vertical Research lowered shares of Otis Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Otis Worldwide from $97.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.29.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Otis Worldwide news, CEO Judith Fran Marks sold 37,312 shares of Otis Worldwide stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.83, for a total transaction of $3,426,360.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 192,319 shares in the company, valued at $17,660,653.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Otis Worldwide news, insider Montlivault Stephane De sold 18,393 shares of Otis Worldwide stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.10, for a total value of $1,675,602.30. Following the sale, the insider now owns 67,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,128,661.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Judith Fran Marks sold 37,312 shares of Otis Worldwide stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.83, for a total value of $3,426,360.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 192,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,660,653.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Otis Worldwide Company Profile

Otis Worldwide Corporation engages in manufacturing, installation, and servicing of elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

