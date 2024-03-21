Radnor Capital Management LLC Sells 250 Shares of Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE)

Radnor Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE – Free Report) by 6.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the period. Radnor Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Grand Canyon Education were worth $475,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 0.4% in the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 19,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,226,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC now owns 12,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,663,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Park Place Capital Corp lifted its position in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 11.0% during the third quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 4.9% during the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 5.7% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 96.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Grand Canyon Education alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Barrington Research lifted their price objective on shares of Grand Canyon Education from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th.

Grand Canyon Education Stock Performance

Shares of LOPE stock opened at $134.51 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.59. Grand Canyon Education, Inc. has a 52 week low of $99.65 and a 52 week high of $144.94. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $130.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $128.04.

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.72 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $278.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $275.00 million. Grand Canyon Education had a net margin of 21.33% and a return on equity of 31.75%. Analysts forecast that Grand Canyon Education, Inc. will post 7.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Grand Canyon Education

In other news, CTO Dilek Marsh sold 1,500 shares of Grand Canyon Education stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.65, for a total value of $198,975.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 25,674 shares in the company, valued at $3,405,656.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

About Grand Canyon Education

(Free Report)

Grand Canyon Education, Inc provides education services to colleges and universities in the United States. It offers technology services, including learning management system, internal administration, infrastructure, and support services; academic services, such as program and curriculum, faculty and related training and development, class scheduling, and skills and simulation lab sites; and counseling services and support services comprising admission, financial aid, and field experience and other counseling services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOPE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Grand Canyon Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grand Canyon Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.