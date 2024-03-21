Radnor Capital Management LLC Sells 800 Shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

Radnor Capital Management LLC cut its position in shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Free Report) by 11.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,370 shares of the company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the period. Radnor Capital Management LLC’s holdings in CarMax were worth $489,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its position in CarMax by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CarMax by 194.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 438 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CarMax during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of CarMax by 1,081.1% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 437 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covington Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of CarMax during the 3rd quarter worth $39,000.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on CarMax from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of CarMax in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Mizuho assumed coverage on CarMax in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America upped their price objective on CarMax from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upgraded CarMax from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.92.

In related news, VP Jill A. Livesay sold 14,199 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.89, for a total transaction of $1,006,567.11. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $642,830.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other CarMax news, VP Jill A. Livesay sold 14,199 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.89, for a total value of $1,006,567.11. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $642,830.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Diane L. Cafritz sold 22,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.08, for a total value of $1,541,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,073 shares in the company, valued at $355,515.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 151,704 shares of company stock valued at $11,233,876 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KMX stock opened at $83.07 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.12 billion, a PE ratio of 26.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.61. CarMax, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $55.76 and a fifty-two week high of $87.50. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 2.45.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 21st. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $6.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.29 billion. CarMax had a return on equity of 7.72% and a net margin of 1.87%. CarMax’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that CarMax, Inc. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

CarMax, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. It operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. The company offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale, as well as sells vehicles that are approximately 10 years old and has more than 100,000 miles through wholesale auctions.

