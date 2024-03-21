Radnor Capital Management LLC Takes $211,000 Position in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Radnor Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,045 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 1.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 31,433,413 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,399,416,000 after buying an additional 526,561 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 1.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,532,722 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $689,646,000 after purchasing an additional 230,185 shares during the period. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD lifted its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 2.5% during the second quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD now owns 12,774,641 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $568,727,000 after purchasing an additional 315,031 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Bank of New York Mellon during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $503,489,000. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 3.0% during the second quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 10,122,454 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $450,652,000 after purchasing an additional 295,630 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.29% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Bank of New York Mellon news, VP Catherine Keating sold 4,498 shares of Bank of New York Mellon stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.81, for a total value of $246,535.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 123,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,768,486.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, VP Catherine Keating sold 4,498 shares of Bank of New York Mellon stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.81, for a total transaction of $246,535.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 123,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,768,486.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Hanneke Smits sold 15,425 shares of Bank of New York Mellon stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.16, for a total transaction of $850,843.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 119,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,600,224.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Bank of New York Mellon from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Bank of New York Mellon from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $54.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of New York Mellon presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.75.

Bank of New York Mellon Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of BK stock opened at $56.15 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $42.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.14, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.11. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a one year low of $39.65 and a one year high of $56.42. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $55.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The bank reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $4.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.30 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 10.01% and a return on equity of 11.63%. Bank of New York Mellon’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.30 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 5.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bank of New York Mellon Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 22nd were paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 19th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. Bank of New York Mellon’s payout ratio is currently 42.32%.

Bank of New York Mellon Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

