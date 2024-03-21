Radnor Capital Management LLC Takes $232,000 Position in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Radnor Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hershey in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new stake in shares of Hershey in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its stake in shares of Hershey by 121.3% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hershey in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new stake in shares of Hershey in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. 56.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hershey Price Performance

Shares of HSY stock opened at $198.03 on Thursday. The Hershey Company has a 52-week low of $178.82 and a 52-week high of $276.88. The stock has a market cap of $40.39 billion, a PE ratio of 21.88, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $192.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $193.36.

Hershey Increases Dividend

Hershey ( NYSE:HSY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.72 billion. Hershey had a net margin of 16.67% and a return on equity of 51.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.02 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that The Hershey Company will post 9.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were given a dividend of $1.37 per share. This represents a $5.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. This is a boost from Hershey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 16th. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.55%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Jennifer Mccalman sold 453 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.54, for a total transaction of $89,938.62. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,862 shares in the company, valued at $369,681.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Hershey news, CAO Jennifer Mccalman sold 453 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.54, for a total value of $89,938.62. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,862 shares in the company, valued at approximately $369,681.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Steven E. Voskuil sold 1,500 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.97, for a total transaction of $283,455.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 29,816 shares in the company, valued at $5,634,329.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,518 shares of company stock worth $1,042,669 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on HSY. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Hershey in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $213.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Hershey from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $191.00 to $183.00 in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Hershey from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $235.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Hershey from $185.00 to $193.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered shares of Hershey from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $240.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $228.33.

Hershey Profile

(Free Report)

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; protein bars; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

Featured Stories

