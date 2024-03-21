Raymond James Trust N.A. Acquires 9,746 Shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Free Report) by 6.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 158,532 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,746 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $2,188,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Energy Transfer by 109,332.4% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 145,943,387 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,732,348,000 after acquiring an additional 145,810,023 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Energy Transfer by 20.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 76,339,168 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $906,146,000 after acquiring an additional 13,220,435 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 73,666,501 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,033,541,000 after buying an additional 9,341,798 shares during the last quarter. Natixis boosted its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 33,145,416 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $420,947,000 after buying an additional 2,767,574 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 25,274,342 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $354,599,000 after buying an additional 953,251 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.79% of the company’s stock.

Energy Transfer Stock Down 0.1 %

ET opened at $15.66 on Thursday. Energy Transfer LP has a 1-year low of $11.45 and a 1-year high of $15.72. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market cap of $52.76 billion, a PE ratio of 14.37 and a beta of 1.64.

Energy Transfer Increases Dividend

Energy Transfer ( NYSE:ET Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The pipeline company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $20.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.46 billion. Energy Transfer had a return on equity of 12.17% and a net margin of 4.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 7th were given a dividend of $0.315 per share. This is a boost from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 6th. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.05%. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 115.60%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on Energy Transfer from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. UBS Group cut their price objective on Energy Transfer from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.57.

Energy Transfer Company Profile

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates natural gas transportation pipeline, and natural gas storage facilities in Texas and Oklahoma; and approximately 20,090 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline. It also sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution and other marketing companies, and industrial end-users.

