Raymond James Trust N.A. Increases Stock Holdings in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,245 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $2,473,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ELV. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Elevance Health by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 745 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the period. ProVise Management Group LLC increased its stake in Elevance Health by 0.6% in the second quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 3,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,713,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its stake in Elevance Health by 0.9% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 2,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,096,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. increased its stake in Elevance Health by 1.0% during the third quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 2,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $994,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Elevance Health by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 277 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ELV has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays initiated coverage on Elevance Health in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $584.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Elevance Health from $572.00 to $574.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. StockNews.com lowered Elevance Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on Elevance Health from $547.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $569.36.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Ramiro G. Peru sold 753 shares of Elevance Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $376,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,109 shares in the company, valued at $4,554,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Elevance Health Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSE ELV opened at $514.21 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $119.66 billion, a PE ratio of 20.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.78. Elevance Health, Inc. has a one year low of $412.00 and a one year high of $516.61. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $496.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $473.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The company reported $5.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.60 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $42.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.19 billion. Elevance Health had a return on equity of 20.47% and a net margin of 3.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $5.23 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 37.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Elevance Health Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a $1.63 dividend. This is a boost from Elevance Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.90%.

Elevance Health Profile

Elevance Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Health Benefits, CarelonRx, Carelon Services, and Corporate & Other. It offers a variety of health plans and services to program members; health products; an array of fee-based administrative managed care services; and specialty and other insurance products and services, such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability, and supplemental health insurance benefits.

