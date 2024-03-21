Raymond James Trust N.A. Purchases 17,002 Shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report) by 333.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,099 shares of the medical device company’s stock after buying an additional 17,002 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in DexCom were worth $2,742,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in DexCom by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,153 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC bought a new position in DexCom in the 3rd quarter worth $525,000. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. raised its holdings in DexCom by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. now owns 23,200 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $2,981,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. EULAV Asset Management raised its holdings in DexCom by 28.1% in the 3rd quarter. EULAV Asset Management now owns 100,000 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $9,330,000 after purchasing an additional 21,938 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in DexCom by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 558,500 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $52,108,000 after purchasing an additional 54,626 shares during the period. 93.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get DexCom alerts:

DexCom Trading Down 1.2 %

DXCM opened at $132.53 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $51.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 101.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.18. DexCom, Inc. has a 12 month low of $74.75 and a 12 month high of $139.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $124.17 and a 200 day moving average of $110.67.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DexCom ( NASDAQ:DXCM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The medical device company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. DexCom had a net margin of 14.95% and a return on equity of 28.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that DexCom, Inc. will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

DXCM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on DexCom in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $165.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com upgraded DexCom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on DexCom from $101.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on DexCom from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on DexCom from $110.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $136.67.

Get Our Latest Report on DexCom

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other DexCom news, Director Steven R. Altman sold 1,568 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.86, for a total value of $192,644.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 53,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,527,797.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Jereme M. Sylvain sold 2,734 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.63, for a total value of $338,004.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 74,505 shares in the company, valued at $9,211,053.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven R. Altman sold 1,568 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.86, for a total value of $192,644.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 53,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,527,797.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 179,498 shares of company stock valued at $23,441,441 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

DexCom Company Profile

(Free Report)

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for DexCom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DexCom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.