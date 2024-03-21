Raymond James Upgrades Delek Logistics Partners (NYSE:DKL) to “Outperform”

Delek Logistics Partners (NYSE:DKL – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at Raymond James from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage presently has a $45.00 target price on the oil and gas producer’s stock. Raymond James’ price target indicates a potential upside of 8.83% from the company’s current price.

Delek Logistics Partners Stock Performance

Shares of Delek Logistics Partners stock opened at $41.35 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.26 and a beta of 2.08. Delek Logistics Partners has a one year low of $36.50 and a one year high of $58.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $44.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.67.

Get Delek Logistics Partners alerts:

Delek Logistics Partners (NYSE:DKL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85. The company had revenue of $254.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $272.51 million. Delek Logistics Partners had a net margin of 12.37% and a negative return on equity of 102.99%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Delek Logistics Partners will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Delek Logistics Partners

Delek Logistics Partners Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Delek Logistics Partners by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 195,800 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $8,613,000 after acquiring an additional 26,425 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Delek Logistics Partners by 27.6% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 89,835 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,952,000 after acquiring an additional 19,430 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Delek Logistics Partners by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,088 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Delek Logistics Partners by 38.4% during the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,835 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 2,729 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Delek Logistics Partners by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 12.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Free Report)

Delek Logistics Partners, LP provides gathering, pipeline, transportation, and other services for crude oil, intermediates, refined products, natural gas, storage, wholesale marketing, terminalling water disposal and recycling customers in the United States. The Gathering and Processing segment consists of pipelines, tanks, and offloading facilities that provide crude oil and natural gas gathering and processing, water disposal and recycling, and storage services, as well as crude oil transportation services to third parties.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Delek Logistics Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delek Logistics Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.