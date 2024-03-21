Raymond James Upgrades Delek Logistics Partners (NYSE:DKL) to “Outperform”

Delek Logistics Partners (NYSE:DKL – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at Raymond James from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage presently has a $45.00 target price on the oil and gas producer’s stock. Raymond James’ price target indicates a potential upside of 8.83% from the company’s current price.
Delek Logistics Partners Stock Performance
Shares of Delek Logistics Partners stock opened at $41.35 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.26 and a beta of 2.08. Delek Logistics Partners has a one year low of $36.50 and a one year high of $58.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $44.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.67.
Delek Logistics Partners (NYSE:DKL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85. The company had revenue of $254.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $272.51 million. Delek Logistics Partners had a net margin of 12.37% and a negative return on equity of 102.99%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Delek Logistics Partners will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current year.
Delek Logistics Partners Company Profile
Delek Logistics Partners, LP provides gathering, pipeline, transportation, and other services for crude oil, intermediates, refined products, natural gas, storage, wholesale marketing, terminalling water disposal and recycling customers in the United States. The Gathering and Processing segment consists of pipelines, tanks, and offloading facilities that provide crude oil and natural gas gathering and processing, water disposal and recycling, and storage services, as well as crude oil transportation services to third parties.
