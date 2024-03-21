RBC Bearings Incorporated (RBCP) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 28th

RBC Bearings Incorporated (NYSE:RBCP – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, March 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 1st will be given a dividend of 1.25 per share on Monday, April 15th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th.

RBC Bearings Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of RBC Bearings stock opened at $122.73 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $123.87 and its 200 day moving average is $118.49. RBC Bearings has a 1 year low of $98.75 and a 1 year high of $131.99.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On RBC Bearings

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of RBC Bearings during the first quarter worth about $227,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of RBC Bearings by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 75,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,258,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC grew its holdings in RBC Bearings by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 55,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,225,000 after acquiring an additional 3,170 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in shares of RBC Bearings during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,127,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of RBC Bearings by 12.4% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 120,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,385,000 after purchasing an additional 13,300 shares during the period.

About RBC Bearings

RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings and components in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Aerospace/Defense and Industrial. The company produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings; roller bearings, such as tapered roller bearings, needle roller bearings, and needle bearing track rollers and cam followers, which are anti-friction products that are used in industrial applications and military aircraft platforms; and ball bearings include high precision aerospace, airframe control, thin section, and industrial ball bearings that utilize high precision ball elements to reduce friction in high-speed applications.

