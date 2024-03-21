Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) Shares Sold by Gulf International Bank UK Ltd

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd cut its position in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 5.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 61,629 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,626 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $3,538,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its stake in Realty Income by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 5,888 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG grew its stake in Realty Income by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 13,182 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $788,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in Realty Income by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,522 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Vestcor Inc grew its stake in Realty Income by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 48,121 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,877,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its position in shares of Realty Income by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 4,119 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. 78.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Realty Income Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:O opened at $52.44 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $53.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.42. The stock has a market cap of $45.15 billion, a PE ratio of 41.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28. Realty Income Co. has a one year low of $45.03 and a one year high of $64.18.

Realty Income Increases Dividend

Realty Income ( NYSE:O Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.72). Realty Income had a return on equity of 4.06% and a net margin of 21.39%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.00 EPS. Realty Income’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Realty Income Co. will post 4.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a mar 24 dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 1st will be given a $0.257 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th. This is a positive change from Realty Income’s previous mar 24 dividend of $0.26. This represents a yield of 6%. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 244.45%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on O shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Realty Income from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Realty Income from $67.75 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. StockNews.com raised Realty Income from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. BNP Paribas raised Realty Income from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on Realty Income from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.96.

Realty Income Company Profile

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 15,450 real estate properties (including properties acquired in the Spirit merger in January 2024) primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

