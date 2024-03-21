Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for CrowdStrike (CRWD)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for CrowdStrike (NASDAQ: CRWD):

3/19/2024 – CrowdStrike had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Macquarie. They now have a $370.00 price target on the stock.

3/14/2024 – CrowdStrike had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. They now have a $400.00 price target on the stock.

3/13/2024 – CrowdStrike had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $304.00 to $372.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/7/2024 – CrowdStrike had its price target raised by analysts at Susquehanna from $330.00 to $410.00. They now have a “positive” rating on the stock.

3/7/2024 – CrowdStrike had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $320.00 to $425.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/6/2024 – CrowdStrike had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from $320.00 to $400.00. They now have a “sector outperform” rating on the stock.

3/6/2024 – CrowdStrike had its price target raised by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald from $360.00 to $400.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/6/2024 – CrowdStrike had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They now have a $304.00 price target on the stock.

3/6/2024 – CrowdStrike had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $350.00 to $371.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/6/2024 – CrowdStrike had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $300.00 to $400.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/6/2024 – CrowdStrike had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $375.00 to $430.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/6/2024 – CrowdStrike had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $340.00 to $400.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/6/2024 – CrowdStrike had its price target raised by analysts at TD Cowen from $340.00 to $400.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/6/2024 – CrowdStrike had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $357.00 to $420.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/6/2024 – CrowdStrike had its price target raised by analysts at Macquarie from $285.00 to $370.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/6/2024 – CrowdStrike had its price target raised by analysts at Evercore ISI from $255.00 to $405.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/6/2024 – CrowdStrike had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $332.00 to $425.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/6/2024 – CrowdStrike had its price target raised by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $300.00 to $355.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/6/2024 – CrowdStrike had its price target raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $281.00 to $350.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/6/2024 – CrowdStrike had its price target raised by analysts at JMP Securities from $330.00 to $400.00. They now have a “market outperform” rating on the stock.

3/6/2024 – CrowdStrike had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $385.00 to $430.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/6/2024 – CrowdStrike had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $350.00 to $400.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/6/2024 – CrowdStrike had its price target raised by analysts at DA Davidson from $285.00 to $425.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/6/2024 – CrowdStrike had its price target raised by analysts at BTIG Research from $322.00 to $432.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/6/2024 – CrowdStrike had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $315.00 to $400.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/6/2024 – CrowdStrike had its price target raised by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $375.00 to $400.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/6/2024 – CrowdStrike had its price target raised by analysts at Guggenheim from $358.00 to $424.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/6/2024 – CrowdStrike had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $300.00 to $400.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/6/2024 – CrowdStrike had its price target raised by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc from $411.00 to $412.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/6/2024 – CrowdStrike had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $360.00 to $390.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/6/2024 – CrowdStrike had its price target raised by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from $375.00 to $400.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/5/2024 – CrowdStrike had its price target raised by analysts at Wedbush from $278.00 to $350.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/4/2024 – CrowdStrike had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $315.00 to $380.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/4/2024 – CrowdStrike had its price target raised by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $325.00 to $350.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/29/2024 – CrowdStrike had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $300.00 to $350.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/28/2024 – CrowdStrike had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $300.00 to $340.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/21/2024 – CrowdStrike had its price target raised by analysts at Guggenheim from $274.00 to $358.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/21/2024 – CrowdStrike had its price target raised by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $222.00 to $370.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/20/2024 – CrowdStrike had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $290.00 to $350.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/20/2024 – CrowdStrike had its price target raised by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from $315.00 to $375.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/14/2024 – CrowdStrike had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $318.00 to $375.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/12/2024 – CrowdStrike had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. They now have a $360.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $240.00.

2/2/2024 – CrowdStrike had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. They now have a $240.00 price target on the stock.

1/30/2024 – CrowdStrike is now covered by analysts at Raymond James. They set an “outperform” rating and a $330.00 price target on the stock.

1/29/2024 – CrowdStrike had its price target raised by analysts at JMP Securities from $235.00 to $330.00. They now have a “market outperform” rating on the stock.

CrowdStrike Stock Performance

NASDAQ CRWD opened at $326.87 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business’s 50 day moving average is $309.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $241.09. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $115.67 and a 12-month high of $365.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 908.00, a PEG ratio of 13.07 and a beta of 1.06.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other CrowdStrike news, President Michael Sentonas sold 22,123 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.00, for a total transaction of $6,327,178.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 311,872 shares in the company, valued at approximately $89,195,392. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Sameer K. Gandhi sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.13, for a total value of $3,601,950.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 846,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $203,341,843.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Michael Sentonas sold 22,123 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.00, for a total value of $6,327,178.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 311,872 shares in the company, valued at approximately $89,195,392. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 97,123 shares of company stock worth $26,950,528. Company insiders own 5.68% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CrowdStrike

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in CrowdStrike in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $654,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in CrowdStrike in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,930,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in CrowdStrike by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 2,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $666,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in CrowdStrike by 37.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $643,000 after buying an additional 769 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in CrowdStrike by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $658,000 after buying an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.53% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

