Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for NXP Semiconductors (NXPI)

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ: NXPI) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

3/20/2024 – NXP Semiconductors was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

3/12/2024 – NXP Semiconductors had its price target raised by analysts at TD Cowen from $270.00 to $300.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/12/2024 – NXP Semiconductors was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

3/4/2024 – NXP Semiconductors had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. They now have a $270.00 price target on the stock.

3/4/2024 – NXP Semiconductors was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

2/20/2024 – NXP Semiconductors had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. They now have a $270.00 price target on the stock.

2/7/2024 – NXP Semiconductors had its price target raised by analysts at TD Cowen from $250.00 to $270.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/7/2024 – NXP Semiconductors had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $220.00 to $225.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/7/2024 – NXP Semiconductors had its price target raised by analysts at Susquehanna from $200.00 to $225.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/7/2024 – NXP Semiconductors had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $220.00 to $240.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/7/2024 – NXP Semiconductors had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $221.00 to $224.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

2/7/2024 – NXP Semiconductors had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $264.00 to $265.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/6/2024 – NXP Semiconductors had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. They now have a $260.00 price target on the stock.

2/1/2024 – NXP Semiconductors had its price target raised by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $220.00 to $250.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/26/2024 – NXP Semiconductors was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

1/23/2024 – NXP Semiconductors is now covered by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. They set an “overweight” rating and a $260.00 price target on the stock.

NXP Semiconductors Price Performance

NXP Semiconductors stock opened at $241.27 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.39. NXP Semiconductors has a one year low of $155.31 and a one year high of $264.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.53, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.60. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $231.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $212.71.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The semiconductor provider reported $3.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.33 by $0.04. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 38.94% and a net margin of 21.07%. The business had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.40 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that NXP Semiconductors will post 12.28 EPS for the current year.

NXP Semiconductors Dividend Announcement

Insiders Place Their Bets

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 21st will be paid a dividend of $1.014 per share. This represents a $4.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 20th. NXP Semiconductors’s payout ratio is currently 37.91%.

In related news, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 2,120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.26, for a total value of $481,791.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 38,229 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,687,922.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NXP Semiconductors

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NXPI. Hennessy Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the fourth quarter worth $131,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,011,534 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $2,529,129,000 after acquiring an additional 118,562 shares during the period. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. SageView Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 27.3% in the fourth quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 6,259 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $1,347,000 after purchasing an additional 1,341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Willner & Heller LLC bought a new stake in NXP Semiconductors in the 4th quarter worth approximately $415,000. Institutional investors own 90.21% of the company’s stock.

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

