RedHill Biopharma (NASDAQ:RDHL) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.78

Shares of RedHill Biopharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDHL – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.78 and traded as low as $0.47. RedHill Biopharma shares last traded at $0.50, with a volume of 852,034 shares.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of RedHill Biopharma in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
RedHill Biopharma Stock Performance
Institutional Trading of RedHill Biopharma
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new position in RedHill Biopharma during the 3rd quarter valued at about $369,000. Sabby Management LLC acquired a new position in RedHill Biopharma in the third quarter valued at about $324,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in RedHill Biopharma by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 445,309 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 58,128 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in RedHill Biopharma in the second quarter valued at about $324,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in RedHill Biopharma by 18.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 357,493 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $901,000 after buying an additional 56,178 shares during the period. 6.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About RedHill Biopharma
RedHill Biopharma Ltd., a specialty biopharmaceutical company, primarily focuses on gastrointestinal and infectious diseases. The company promotes gastrointestinal drugs, including Movantik for opioid-induced constipation in adults with chronic non-cancer pain; Talicia for the treatment of Helicobacter pylori infection in adults; and Aemcolo for the treatment of travelers' diarrhea in adults.
