Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Adams Resources & Energy, Inc.’s FY2024 Earnings (NYSE:AE)

Adams Resources & Energy, Inc. (NYSE:AE – Free Report) – Equities researchers at B. Riley issued their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Adams Resources & Energy in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, March 18th. B. Riley analyst L. Burke anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.96) for the year.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Adams Resources & Energy from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th.

Adams Resources & Energy Price Performance

Shares of AE stock opened at $25.67 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $24.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.43. The stock has a market cap of $65.97 million, a PE ratio of 366.77 and a beta of 0.82. Adams Resources & Energy has a 52-week low of $22.67 and a 52-week high of $42.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.10.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Adams Resources & Energy

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Needham Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Adams Resources & Energy by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC now owns 137,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,587,000 after buying an additional 12,000 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Adams Resources & Energy by 38.7% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 81,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,143,000 after purchasing an additional 22,847 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Adams Resources & Energy by 4.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 73,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,594,000 after purchasing an additional 3,370 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Adams Resources & Energy by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 51,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,344,000 after purchasing an additional 1,344 shares during the period. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Adams Resources & Energy by 112.2% in the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 24,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $829,000 after purchasing an additional 13,015 shares during the last quarter. 61.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Adams Resources & Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. Adams Resources & Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1,371.62%.

Adams Resources & Energy Company Profile

Adams Resources & Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the marketing, transportation, terminalling, and storage of crude oil and other related products in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Crude Oil Marketing, Transportation, Pipeline and Storage, and Logistics and Repurposing.

