Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc.’s Q1 2025 Earnings (NASDAQ:HALO)

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research increased their Q1 2025 EPS estimates for shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research report issued on Monday, March 18th. Zacks Research analyst A. Chakraborty now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of $0.85 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.83. The consensus estimate for Halozyme Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is $3.33 per share.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $230.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $235.25 million. Halozyme Therapeutics had a net margin of 33.96% and a return on equity of 248.20%.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, January 19th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $72.00 target price on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 26th. StockNews.com raised shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $53.88.

Halozyme Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ HALO opened at $40.38 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.13 billion, a PE ratio of 19.14, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 6.64, a quick ratio of 5.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.89. Halozyme Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $29.85 and a 1-year high of $45.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $37.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.71.

Insider Activity at Halozyme Therapeutics

In other Halozyme Therapeutics news, SVP Michael J. Labarre sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.55, for a total transaction of $395,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 156,558 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,191,868.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,259,514 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $490,072,000 after purchasing an additional 152,870 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 276,902 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,234,000 after acquiring an additional 1,667 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 180,856 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,684,000 after acquiring an additional 25,125 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 351,076 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $12,976,000 after acquiring an additional 47,359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $607,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.59% of the company’s stock.

Halozyme Therapeutics Company Profile

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharma technology platform company, researches, develops, and commercializes proprietary enzymes and devices in the United States, Switzerland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

