Reservoir Media, Inc. (NASDAQ:RSVR) Shares Bought by Exchange Traded Concepts LLC

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Reservoir Media, Inc. (NASDAQ:RSVR – Free Report) by 13.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 44,629 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,328 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC owned about 0.07% of Reservoir Media worth $318,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Irenic Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Reservoir Media during the second quarter valued at $12,878,000. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of Reservoir Media by 8.7% in the first quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 1,570,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,242,000 after acquiring an additional 126,055 shares during the period. Sanders Morris Harris LLC raised its position in shares of Reservoir Media by 22.8% in the third quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 1,179,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,196,000 after acquiring an additional 219,232 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Reservoir Media by 4.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,061,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,390,000 after acquiring an additional 48,270 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Reservoir Media in the second quarter worth about $6,351,000. 42.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Reservoir Media stock opened at $7.50 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.44. The company has a market cap of $486.15 million, a P/E ratio of 107.07 and a beta of 1.05. Reservoir Media, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.19 and a fifty-two week high of $7.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.26.

In other news, major shareholder Hassan Khosrowshahi acquired 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.04 per share, for a total transaction of $176,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 48,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $340,679.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Over the last quarter, insiders bought 125,000 shares of company stock worth $892,329. Company insiders own 26.27% of the company’s stock.

Reservoir Media, Inc operates as a music publishing company. It operates through two segments, Music Publishing and Recorded Music. The Music Publishing segment acquires interests in music catalogs, as well as signs songwriters. The Recorded Music segment engages in the acquisition of sound recording catalogs; discovery and development of recording artists; and marketing, distribution, sale, and licensing of the music catalogs.

