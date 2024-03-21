Reviewing C&F Financial (NASDAQ:CFFI) & First US Bancshares (NASDAQ:FUSB)

C&F Financial (NASDAQ:CFFI – Get Free Report) and First US Bancshares (NASDAQ:FUSB – Get Free Report) are both small-cap financial services companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, valuation, risk, profitability, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares C&F Financial and First US Bancshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets C&F Financial 15.56% 11.51% 0.98% First US Bancshares 15.10% 9.74% 0.80%

Volatility & Risk

C&F Financial has a beta of 0.33, suggesting that its share price is 67% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, First US Bancshares has a beta of 1, suggesting that its share price has a similar volatility profile to the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score C&F Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A First US Bancshares 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a breakdown of current ratings for C&F Financial and First US Bancshares, as provided by MarketBeat.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

36.8% of C&F Financial shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 17.2% of First US Bancshares shares are held by institutional investors. 6.3% of C&F Financial shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 12.3% of First US Bancshares shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

C&F Financial pays an annual dividend of $1.76 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.6%. First US Bancshares pays an annual dividend of $0.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.2%. C&F Financial pays out 25.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. First US Bancshares pays out 15.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. C&F Financial has increased its dividend for 12 consecutive years. C&F Financial is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares C&F Financial and First US Bancshares’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio C&F Financial $153.75 million 1.08 $23.60 million $6.91 7.15 First US Bancshares $40.71 million 1.28 $8.48 million $1.33 6.77

C&F Financial has higher revenue and earnings than First US Bancshares. First US Bancshares is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than C&F Financial, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

C&F Financial beats First US Bancshares on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About C&F Financial

C&F Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Citizens and Farmers Bank that provides banking services to individuals and businesses. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Mortgage Banking, and Consumer Finance. The Community Banking segment offers various banking services, including checking and savings deposit accounts, as well as business, real estate, development, mortgage, home equity, and installment loans. This segment also provides ATMs, Internet and mobile banking, peer-to-peer payment capabilities, and debit cards, as well as safe deposit box rentals, notary public, electronic transfer, and other customary bank services. The Mortgage Banking segment provides various residential mortgage loans; originates conventional mortgage loans, mortgage loans insured by the Federal Housing Administration, and mortgage loans guaranteed by the United States Department of Agriculture and the Veterans Administration; and ancillary mortgage loan production services to third parties for residential appraisals, as well as various mortgage origination activities. The Consumer Finance segment provides automobile loans. It also offers brokerage and wealth management services, and insurance products and services, as well as title and settlement agency. C&F Financial Corporation was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Toano, Virginia.

About First US Bancshares

First US Bancshares, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for First US Bank that provides commercial banking products and services. The company offers non-interest-bearing demand deposits, savings accounts, NOW accounts, money market demand accounts, individual retirement accounts, and time deposits. Its loan products include commercial construction, land, and land development loans; mortgage loans on one-to-four family and multi-family residential properties; real estate loans secured by commercial and industrial properties, office or mixed-use facilities, strip shopping centers, or other commercial properties; commercial and industrial loans and leases; and secured and unsecured personal loans, including automobile loans, loans for household and personal purposes, and other direct consumer installment loans. The company also provides loans secured by personal property items. In addition, it provides letters of credit; and safe deposit box and remote deposit capture services, as well as underwrites credit life, credit accident, health insurance, and reinsurance policies. The company serves small-and medium-sized businesses, property managers, business executives, professionals, and other individuals. The company was formerly known as United Security Bancshares, Inc. and changed its name to First US Bancshares, Inc. in October 2016. First US Bancshares, Inc. was founded in 1952 and is headquartered in Birmingham, Alabama.

