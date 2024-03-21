Reviewing RWE Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:RWEOY) & Atlas Energy Solutions (NYSE:AESI)

RWE Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:RWEOY – Get Free Report) and Atlas Energy Solutions (NYSE:AESI – Get Free Report) are both utilities companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares RWE Aktiengesellschaft and Atlas Energy Solutions’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets RWE Aktiengesellschaft 13.82% 13.40% 3.69% Atlas Energy Solutions 17.17% 47.40% 9.13%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for RWE Aktiengesellschaft and Atlas Energy Solutions, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score RWE Aktiengesellschaft 0 1 2 0 2.67 Atlas Energy Solutions 0 0 9 1 3.10

Dividends

Atlas Energy Solutions has a consensus target price of $25.00, indicating a potential upside of 11.96%. Given Atlas Energy Solutions’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Atlas Energy Solutions is more favorable than RWE Aktiengesellschaft.

RWE Aktiengesellschaft pays an annual dividend of $0.69 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.0%. Atlas Energy Solutions pays an annual dividend of $0.64 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.9%. RWE Aktiengesellschaft pays out 10.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Atlas Energy Solutions pays out 40.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Atlas Energy Solutions has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Atlas Energy Solutions is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

17.9% of Atlas Energy Solutions shares are held by institutional investors. 82.4% of Atlas Energy Solutions shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares RWE Aktiengesellschaft and Atlas Energy Solutions’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio RWE Aktiengesellschaft $40.43 billion 0.57 $2.86 billion $6.39 5.31 Atlas Energy Solutions $613.96 million 3.64 $105.43 million $1.57 14.22

RWE Aktiengesellschaft has higher revenue and earnings than Atlas Energy Solutions. RWE Aktiengesellschaft is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Atlas Energy Solutions, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Atlas Energy Solutions beats RWE Aktiengesellschaft on 13 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About RWE Aktiengesellschaft

RWE Aktiengesellschaft generates and supplies electricity from renewable and conventional sources primarily in Germany, the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Offshore Wind; Onshore Wind/Solar; Hydro/Biomass/Gas; Supply & Trading; and Coal/Nuclear. The company generates wind, hydro, solar, nuclear, gas, and biomass electricity. It also trades in energy commodities; and operates gas storage facilities, as well as battery storage activities. The company serves commercial, industrial, and corporate customers. RWE Aktiengesellschaft was founded in 1898 and is headquartered in Essen, Germany.

About Atlas Energy Solutions

Atlas Energy Solutions Inc. provides proppant and logistics services to the oil and natural gas industry within the Permian Basin of West Texas and New Mexico. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in Austin, Texas.

