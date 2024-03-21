RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL) Given New $4.00 Price Target at B. Riley

RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by B. Riley from $4.25 to $4.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on RF Industries in a research note on Friday, March 15th. They issued a hold rating on the stock.

Get RF Industries alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on RFIL

RF Industries Stock Performance

Shares of RF Industries stock opened at $3.08 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $31.86 million, a PE ratio of -9.94 and a beta of 0.95. RF Industries has a 12 month low of $2.51 and a 12 month high of $5.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.99.

RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 18th. The electronics maker reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.06). RF Industries had a negative return on equity of 2.60% and a negative net margin of 4.87%. The firm had revenue of $13.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.49 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.02) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that RF Industries will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On RF Industries

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RFIL. State Street Corp grew its holdings in RF Industries by 9.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,284 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 2,496 shares during the period. Worth Venture Partners LLC grew its holdings in RF Industries by 10.3% during the first quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 128,684 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $928,000 after purchasing an additional 12,000 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of RF Industries by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 371,123 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,128,000 after acquiring an additional 15,174 shares during the period. Finally, Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of RF Industries by 70.3% during the first quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,017,650 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $4,478,000 after acquiring an additional 420,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 33.13% of the company’s stock.

About RF Industries

(Get Free Report)

RF Industries, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets interconnect products and systems in the United States, Canada, Italy, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, RF Connector and Cable Assembly, and Custom Cabling Manufacturing and Assembly.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for RF Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RF Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.