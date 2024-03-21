RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL) Issues Earnings Results, Hits Estimates

RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Monday. The electronics maker reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06), Yahoo Finance reports. The business had revenue of $13.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.49 million. RF Industries had a negative return on equity of 2.63% and a negative net margin of 4.87%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.02) earnings per share.

NASDAQ RFIL opened at $3.08 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 2.91. RF Industries has a 12-month low of $2.51 and a 12-month high of $5.08.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of RF Industries by 9.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,284 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 2,496 shares during the period. Worth Venture Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of RF Industries by 10.3% during the first quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 128,684 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $928,000 after purchasing an additional 12,000 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of RF Industries by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 371,123 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,128,000 after purchasing an additional 15,174 shares during the period. Finally, Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of RF Industries by 70.3% during the first quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,017,650 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $4,478,000 after purchasing an additional 420,000 shares during the period. 33.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RFIL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. B. Riley reduced their target price on RF Industries from $4.25 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of RF Industries in a research report on Friday, March 15th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

RF Industries, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets interconnect products and systems in the United States, Canada, Italy, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, RF Connector and Cable Assembly, and Custom Cabling Manufacturing and Assembly.

