Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM) CEO Sells $1,784,274.68 in Stock

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM – Get Free Report) CEO David P. Meeker sold 45,494 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.22, for a total transaction of $1,784,274.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 174,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,848,008.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ RYTM opened at $39.68 on Thursday. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.50 and a 12-month high of $52.57. The company has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a PE ratio of -12.40 and a beta of 1.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $44.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.79.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.70). Rhythm Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 238.50% and a negative return on equity of 96.02%. The company had revenue of $24.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.38 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.75) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 175.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RYTM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $42.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.40.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rhythm Pharmaceuticals

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after buying an additional 406 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% during the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 43,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $989,000 after buying an additional 501 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 2.7% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 20,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,000 after buying an additional 541 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 1.8% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 32,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $797,000 after buying an additional 574 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 4.9% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 12,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period.

About Rhythm Pharmaceuticals

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of rare genetic diseases of obesity. The company's lead product candidate is IMCIVREE, a rare melanocortin-4 receptor for the treatment of pro-opiomelanocortin (POMC), proprotein convertase subtilisin/kexin type 1, leptin receptor (LEPR) deficiency obesity, and Bardet-Biedl and Alström syndrome.

Further Reading

