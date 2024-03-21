Robert W. Baird Raises Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) Price Target to $31.00

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Robert W. Baird from $30.00 to $31.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Raymond James reduced their target price on Phreesia from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Phreesia in a research report on Monday, February 26th. They set a buy rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities lowered their target price on shares of Phreesia from $39.00 to $28.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. DA Davidson raised shares of Phreesia from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Phreesia in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set an overweight rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Phreesia has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $32.71.

Get Phreesia alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Phreesia

Phreesia Price Performance

PHR opened at $24.22 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $25.32 and a 200-day moving average of $20.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.61 and a beta of 0.93. Phreesia has a 12-month low of $12.05 and a 12-month high of $36.13. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $95.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.52 million. Phreesia had a negative return on equity of 53.33% and a negative net margin of 38.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.72) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Phreesia will post -1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Phreesia

In related news, COO Evan Roberts sold 2,247 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.55, for a total transaction of $55,163.85. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 795,613 shares in the company, valued at $19,532,299.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Phreesia news, COO Evan Roberts sold 2,247 shares of Phreesia stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.55, for a total transaction of $55,163.85. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 795,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,532,299.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Chaim Indig sold 3,586 shares of Phreesia stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.55, for a total value of $88,036.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,280,410 shares in the company, valued at $31,434,065.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,878 shares of company stock worth $244,436 over the last three months. Company insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PHR. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Phreesia by 22.2% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,950,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,451,000 after acquiring an additional 716,374 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Phreesia by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,856,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,760,000 after acquiring an additional 624,456 shares in the last quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Phreesia by 36.1% during the 3rd quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 1,776,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,183,000 after buying an additional 471,391 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new position in Phreesia during the 2nd quarter worth $13,668,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Phreesia during the 4th quarter worth $8,199,000. 94.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Phreesia

(Get Free Report)

Phreesia, Inc provides an integrated SaaS-based software and payment platform for the healthcare industry in the United States and Canada. The company offers access solutions that offers appointment scheduling system for online appointments, reminders, and referral tracking management; registration solution to automate patient self-registration; revenue cycle solution, which offer insurance-verification processes, point-of-sale payments applications, post-visit payment collection, and flexible payment options; and network connect solution to deliver clinically relevant content to patients.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Phreesia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phreesia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.