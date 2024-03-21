Robin W.T. Buchanan Sells 18,111 Shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Stock

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Free Report) Director Robin W.T. Buchanan sold 18,111 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.46, for a total value of $1,819,431.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,276 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,233,246.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

LyondellBasell Industries Stock Up 2.5 %

LYB stock opened at $102.29 on Thursday. LyondellBasell Industries has a twelve month low of $84.14 and a twelve month high of $102.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $33.20 billion, a PE ratio of 15.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a 50 day moving average of $96.93 and a 200 day moving average of $95.47.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $9.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.85 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 5.16% and a return on equity of 21.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.29 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that LyondellBasell Industries will post 8.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th were issued a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.89%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st. LyondellBasell Industries’s payout ratio is 77.28%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on LYB shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised LyondellBasell Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Vertical Research raised LyondellBasell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $107.00 price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on LyondellBasell Industries in a research report on Friday, March 1st. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, LyondellBasell Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.92.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of LYB. Valley National Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the third quarter worth $25,000. LM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in LyondellBasell Industries during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in LyondellBasell Industries during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in LyondellBasell Industries during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, FSC Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in LyondellBasell Industries during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Institutional investors own 91.41% of the company’s stock.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

