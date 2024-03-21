Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) PT Raised to $16.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $12.00 to $16.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective points to a potential downside of 13.79% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on HOOD. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of Robinhood Markets from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Robinhood Markets from $10.00 to $11.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Robinhood Markets from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Robinhood Markets from $11.50 to $12.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Robinhood Markets from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Robinhood Markets presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.46.

Robinhood Markets Stock Performance

HOOD opened at $18.56 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $16.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.93 and a beta of 1.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.59 and a 200 day moving average of $11.41. Robinhood Markets has a fifty-two week low of $7.91 and a fifty-two week high of $19.23.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.04. Robinhood Markets had a negative net margin of 29.01% and a negative return on equity of 7.87%. The firm had revenue of $471.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $454.73 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.19) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Robinhood Markets will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Robinhood Markets

In other Robinhood Markets news, insider Baiju Bhatt sold 222,877 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.28, for a total transaction of $2,736,929.56. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,497 shares in the company, valued at $42,943.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Robinhood Markets news, CEO Vladimir Tenev sold 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.12, for a total transaction of $7,560,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Baiju Bhatt sold 222,877 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.28, for a total transaction of $2,736,929.56. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,943.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,418,360 shares of company stock valued at $34,245,776 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 20.81% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Robinhood Markets

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Robinhood Markets by 7,430.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,217,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $543,334,000 after buying an additional 39,683,128 shares during the period. Newlands Management Operations LLC raised its position in shares of Robinhood Markets by 162.3% during the 2nd quarter. Newlands Management Operations LLC now owns 21,055,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,129,000 after purchasing an additional 13,028,672 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Robinhood Markets by 66.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,731,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,283,000 after purchasing an additional 7,910,391 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Robinhood Markets during the 4th quarter valued at about $84,165,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Robinhood Markets by 266.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,574,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,822,000 after buying an additional 4,055,065 shares during the period. 58.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Robinhood Markets

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), American depository receipts, options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company offers fractional trading, recurring investments, fully-paid securities lending, access to investing on margin, cash sweep, instant withdrawals, retirement program, around-the-clock trading, and initial public offerings participation services.

