Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX) Shares Sold by Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lessened its holdings in Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX – Free Report) by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 153,298 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 16,484 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Royalty Pharma were worth $4,161,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Royalty Pharma by 154.6% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,103,665 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,928,000 after purchasing an additional 670,204 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Royalty Pharma by 9.3% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 338,890 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,197,000 after buying an additional 28,851 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP lifted its stake in shares of Royalty Pharma by 498.0% during the third quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 226,653 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,151,000 after buying an additional 188,754 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Royalty Pharma by 26.0% during the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 119,741 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,250,000 after buying an additional 24,721 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Royalty Pharma by 9.4% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,597,949 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $70,508,000 after buying an additional 224,261 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Royalty Pharma alerts:

Royalty Pharma Price Performance

Royalty Pharma stock opened at $30.41 on Thursday. Royalty Pharma plc has a 52-week low of $25.92 and a 52-week high of $38.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $29.53 and a 200-day moving average of $28.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.09, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a quick ratio of 7.90, a current ratio of 7.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Royalty Pharma Increases Dividend

Royalty Pharma ( NASDAQ:RPRX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $736.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $702.90 million. Royalty Pharma had a net margin of 48.22% and a return on equity of 26.93%. As a group, analysts predict that Royalty Pharma plc will post 3.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. This is a positive change from Royalty Pharma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. Royalty Pharma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.44%.

Insider Activity at Royalty Pharma

In related news, Director Rory B. Riggs sold 235,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.52, for a total transaction of $6,707,904.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 254,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,269,719.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Royalty Pharma news, major shareholder Avara Management Ltd sold 41,729 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.01, for a total transaction of $1,168,829.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,753,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,116,739.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Rory B. Riggs sold 235,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.52, for a total transaction of $6,707,904.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 254,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,269,719.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 312,631 shares of company stock valued at $8,860,323. Corporate insiders own 18.72% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Royalty Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Royalty Pharma from $56.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Royalty Pharma from $45.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.25.

View Our Latest Analysis on RPRX

Royalty Pharma Company Profile

(Free Report)

Royalty Pharma plc operates as a buyer of biopharmaceutical royalties and a funder of innovations in the biopharmaceutical industry in the United States. It is also involved in the identification, evaluation, and acquisition of royalties on various biopharmaceutical therapies. In addition, the company collaborates with innovators from academic institutions, research hospitals and not-for-profits, small and mid-cap biotechnology companies, and pharmaceutical companies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Royalty Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royalty Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.