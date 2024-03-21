RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX) Shares Bought by Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA

Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA grew its holdings in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 39,701 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 372 shares during the quarter. RTX comprises 1.8% of Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA’s holdings in RTX were worth $3,340,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Diligent Investors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of RTX by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 8,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $739,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. Waverly Advisors LLC increased its stake in RTX by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 5,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $557,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its stake in RTX by 37.4% in the 3rd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its position in RTX by 1.2% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 10,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,066,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dempze Nancy E increased its position in RTX by 0.5% during the third quarter. Dempze Nancy E now owns 28,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,075,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. 79.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RTX Price Performance

Shares of RTX stock opened at $94.85 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $90.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $83.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $126.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.34, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.87. RTX Co. has a twelve month low of $68.56 and a twelve month high of $104.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

RTX Announces Dividend

RTX ( NYSE:RTX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $19.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.74 billion. RTX had a return on equity of 10.34% and a net margin of 4.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.27 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that RTX Co. will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 22nd. RTX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 105.36%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RTX has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group raised their price target on RTX from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. TheStreet raised RTX from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. TD Cowen raised their price target on RTX from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America upgraded RTX from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $78.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on RTX from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, RTX currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.12.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Neil G. Mitchill, Jr. sold 1,545 shares of RTX stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.36, for a total transaction of $142,696.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,608,209.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Shane G. Eddy sold 35,456 shares of RTX stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.19, for a total transaction of $3,233,232.64. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $614,711.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Neil G. Mitchill, Jr. sold 1,545 shares of RTX stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.36, for a total value of $142,696.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,894 shares in the company, valued at $4,608,209.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,785 shares of company stock worth $3,448,188 over the last quarter. 0.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

RTX Profile

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

Further Reading

