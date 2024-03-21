Sabien Technology Group (LON:SNT) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $9.28

Sabien Technology Group Plc (LON:SNT – Get Free Report) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 9.28 ($0.12) and traded as high as GBX 13.34 ($0.17). Sabien Technology Group shares last traded at GBX 12.75 ($0.16), with a volume of 55,898 shares changing hands.

Sabien Technology Group Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of £2.96 million, a P/E ratio of -425.00 and a beta of 0.68. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 9.50 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 9.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.44, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 1.54.

About Sabien Technology Group

Sabien Technology Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of energy reduction and cloud-connected carbon management technologies serving the commercial heating sector in the United Kingdom and internationally. It offers M2G intelligent boiler load control solution and cloud-connected carbon management service optimize boilers' energy use.

