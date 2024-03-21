Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR) Shares Sold by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR – Free Report) by 43.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 145,785 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 110,831 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Sabre were worth $655,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Sabre by 119.6% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 54,292 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 29,573 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Sabre by 1,717.9% in the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 93,002 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $418,000 after acquiring an additional 87,886 shares during the period. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in shares of Sabre in the third quarter worth about $709,000. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Sabre in the third quarter worth about $388,000. Finally, Creative Planning raised its position in shares of Sabre by 0.5% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,282,390 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $5,758,000 after acquiring an additional 6,204 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.23% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SABR. Bank of America upgraded shares of Sabre from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $3.50 to $5.00 in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Sabre in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $5.00 target price for the company. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Sabre from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Sabre from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.40.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Sean E. Menke sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.43, for a total value of $221,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,567,340 shares in the company, valued at $6,943,316.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.32% of the company’s stock.

Sabre Price Performance

SABR stock opened at $2.29 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $869.03 million, a PE ratio of -1.45 and a beta of 1.78. Sabre Co. has a 1 year low of $1.81 and a 1 year high of $5.76.

Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $687.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $707.89 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Sabre Co. will post -0.21 EPS for the current year.

Sabre Company Profile

Sabre Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as software and technology company for travel industry in the United States, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Travel Solutions and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Solutions segment operates a business-to-business travel marketplace that offers travel content, such as inventory, prices, and availability from a range of travel suppliers, including airlines, hotels, car rental brands, rail carriers, cruise lines, and tour operators with a network of travel buyers comprising online and offline travel agencies, travel management companies, and corporate travel departments.

