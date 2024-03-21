Sabre Insurance Group (LON:SBRE) PT Raised to GBX 220

Sabre Insurance Group (LON:SBRE – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 200 ($2.55) to GBX 220 ($2.80) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, Berenberg Bank increased their target price on Sabre Insurance Group from GBX 170 ($2.16) to GBX 200 ($2.55) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, February 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 167 ($2.13).

Shares of SBRE stock opened at GBX 181.60 ($2.31) on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of £454.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6,053.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.19. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 157.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 151.97. Sabre Insurance Group has a 12-month low of GBX 104 ($1.32) and a 12-month high of GBX 182 ($2.32). The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 25th will be issued a GBX 8.10 ($0.10) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.09%. This is a boost from Sabre Insurance Group’s previous dividend of $0.90. Sabre Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13,333.33%.

Sabre Insurance Group plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the writing of general insurance for motor vehicles and motorcycles in the United Kingdom. It offers its products through a network of insurance brokers, as well as through its own direct brands, including Go Girl, Insure 2 Drive, and Drive Smart.

