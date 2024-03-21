Sabre Insurance Group plc (LON:SBRE) Announces Dividend Increase – GBX 8.10 Per Share

Sabre Insurance Group plc (LON:SBRE – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, March 19th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 25th will be paid a dividend of GBX 8.10 ($0.10) per share on Wednesday, June 5th. This represents a yield of 5.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 25th. This is a positive change from Sabre Insurance Group’s previous dividend of $0.90. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Sabre Insurance Group Stock Up 1.1 %

SBRE opened at GBX 183.60 ($2.34) on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of £459.00 million, a PE ratio of 6,053.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.19. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 157.03 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 151.97. Sabre Insurance Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 104.41 ($1.33) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 183.60 ($2.34). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.21.

Get Sabre Insurance Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on SBRE shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Sabre Insurance Group from GBX 200 ($2.55) to GBX 220 ($2.80) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on Sabre Insurance Group from GBX 170 ($2.16) to GBX 200 ($2.55) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 167 ($2.13).

Sabre Insurance Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sabre Insurance Group plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the writing of general insurance for motor vehicles and motorcycles in the United Kingdom. It offers its products through a network of insurance brokers, as well as through its own direct brands, including Go Girl, Insure 2 Drive, and Drive Smart.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sabre Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sabre Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.