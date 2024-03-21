Sacks Parente Golf (NASDAQ:SPGC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Sacks Parente Golf (NASDAQ:SPGC – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, reports. The company had revenue of $0.12 million during the quarter. Sacks Parente Golf had a negative net margin of 1,325.21% and a negative return on equity of 236.79%.

Sacks Parente Golf Stock Performance

SPGC opened at $0.62 on Thursday. Sacks Parente Golf has a 1-year low of $0.53 and a 1-year high of $30.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.84.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sacks Parente Golf

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Sacks Parente Golf stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of Sacks Parente Golf, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPGC – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 28,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC owned 0.20% of Sacks Parente Golf at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Sacks Parente Golf Company Profile

Sacks Parente Golf, Inc develops, designs, manufactures, and sells golf products. The company's offers putting instruments, golf shafts, golf grips, and other golf-related products. It sells its products through resellers, e-commerce channels, and distributors in the Americas, Asia, Latin America, and Europe.

