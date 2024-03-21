Safe Bulkers (NYSE:SB) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $3.80

Safe Bulkers, Inc. (NYSE:SB – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.80 and traded as high as $5.04. Safe Bulkers shares last traded at $5.04, with a volume of 838,809 shares traded.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Safe Bulkers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $4.00 to $6.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 27th.

Get Safe Bulkers alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on SB

Safe Bulkers Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $561.96 million, a P/E ratio of 8.12 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.80.

Safe Bulkers (NYSE:SB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The shipping company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.10. Safe Bulkers had a return on equity of 9.05% and a net margin of 27.20%. The business had revenue of $82.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Safe Bulkers, Inc. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Safe Bulkers Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.97%. Safe Bulkers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.26%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Safe Bulkers

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Safe Bulkers by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,107,086 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $19,550,000 after buying an additional 442,400 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Safe Bulkers by 16.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,612,753 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $12,437,000 after purchasing an additional 372,140 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Safe Bulkers by 2.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,325,877 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $4,322,000 after purchasing an additional 33,713 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Safe Bulkers by 12.9% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,096,162 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,552,000 after purchasing an additional 124,949 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Safe Bulkers by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 965,569 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,795,000 after purchasing an additional 38,269 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.56% of the company’s stock.

Safe Bulkers Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Safe Bulkers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides marine drybulk transportation services. It owns and operates drybulk vessels for transporting bulk cargoes primarily coal, grain, and iron ore. The company has a fleet of 47 drybulk vessels having an aggregate carrying capacity of 4,719,600 deadweight tons.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Safe Bulkers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Safe Bulkers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.