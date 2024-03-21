Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT) CAO James Andrew Munk Sells 4,059 Shares

Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT – Get Free Report) CAO James Andrew Munk sold 4,059 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.47, for a total transaction of $148,031.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 303,126 shares in the company, valued at $11,055,005.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

James Andrew Munk also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 15th, James Andrew Munk sold 9,714 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.46, for a total transaction of $344,458.44.

Samsara Price Performance

IOT stock opened at $35.99 on Thursday. Samsara Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.63 and a twelve month high of $40.54. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.10.

Institutional Trading of Samsara

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Samsara during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Samsara during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Samsara by 1,200.0% during the fourth quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Samsara during the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Ulland Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Samsara by 67.4% during the third quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Samsara from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Samsara from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of Samsara from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Samsara from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Samsara from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.56.

About Samsara

Samsara Inc provides solutions that connect physical operations data to its Connected Operations Cloud in the United States and internationally. The company's Connected Operations Cloud includes Data Platform, which ingests, aggregates, and enriches data from its IoT devices and has embedded capabilities for AI, workflows and analytics, alerts, API connections, and data security and privacy; and applications for video-based safety, vehicle telematics, apps and driver workflows, equipment monitoring, and site visibility.

