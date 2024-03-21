Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) Shares Sold by Naples Global Advisors LLC

Naples Global Advisors LLC cut its stake in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Free Report) by 6.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,436 shares of the company’s stock after selling 900 shares during the period. Naples Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $618,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SNY. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 289.1% during the first quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sanofi in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO purchased a new position in shares of Sanofi in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Sanofi in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC boosted its position in Sanofi by 98.4% in the fourth quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.06% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Sanofi from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Sanofi in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com cut Sanofi from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Sanofi from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.50.

NASDAQ SNY opened at $48.23 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.44, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.61. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $48.58 and a 200 day moving average of $49.57. Sanofi has a twelve month low of $42.63 and a twelve month high of $57.82.

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $11.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.02 billion. Sanofi had a return on equity of 27.47% and a net margin of 12.56%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Sanofi will post 4.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare segments. The company provides specialty care, such as DUPIXENT, neurology and immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes and cardiovascular diseases; and established prescription products.

