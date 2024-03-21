SBM Offshore (SBFFY) to Issue Annual Dividend of $0.66 on May 24th

SBM Offshore (OTCMKTS:SBFFY – Get Free Report) declared an annual dividend on Tuesday, March 19th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 17th will be given a dividend of 0.6555 per share on Friday, May 24th. This represents a yield of 4.3%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 16th.
SBM Offshore Stock Performance
SBFFY opened at $15.25 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.23. SBM Offshore has a 12 month low of $12.18 and a 12 month high of $15.25.
SBM Offshore Company Profile
