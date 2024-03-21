Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) Position Lifted by Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 5.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,611 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 745 shares during the quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $503,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 28.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 58,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,158,000 after acquiring an additional 13,179 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 94,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,473,000 after buying an additional 3,408 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 655.6% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 2,065 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,757,000 after buying an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab International Equity ETF Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHF opened at $39.00 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $34.89 billion, a PE ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $37.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.73. Schwab International Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $32.29 and a fifty-two week high of $39.03.

Schwab International Equity ETF Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

