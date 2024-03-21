Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) Announces Earnings Results

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Monday. The information technology services provider reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by ($0.01), Briefing.com reports. Science Applications International had a return on equity of 23.73% and a net margin of 6.41%. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.04 earnings per share. Science Applications International’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. Science Applications International updated its FY 2025 guidance to 8.000-8.200 EPS and its FY25 guidance to $8.00-8.20 EPS.

Science Applications International Price Performance

NYSE:SAIC opened at $127.00 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $133.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $122.11. The firm has a market cap of $6.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.06 and a beta of 0.71. Science Applications International has a 52-week low of $95.43 and a 52-week high of $145.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Science Applications International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Investors of record on Friday, April 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 11th. Science Applications International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.72%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on SAIC shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Science Applications International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Science Applications International from $142.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Science Applications International from $113.00 to $110.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Science Applications International from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Science Applications International from $141.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $127.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Donna S. Morea sold 1,209 shares of Science Applications International stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.11, for a total transaction of $151,257.99. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 31,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,982,751.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Science Applications International news, Director Donna S. Morea sold 1,209 shares of Science Applications International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.11, for a total value of $151,257.99. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,982,751.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Michelle A. O’hara sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.45, for a total value of $509,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,238 shares in the company, valued at $3,344,033.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Science Applications International

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Science Applications International by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,699,458 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $525,321,000 after buying an additional 491,167 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Science Applications International by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,210,623 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $460,775,000 after buying an additional 68,359 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Science Applications International by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,887,542 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $450,486,000 after buying an additional 94,874 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Science Applications International by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,625,602 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $174,687,000 after buying an additional 25,192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Science Applications International by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,561,397 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $167,788,000 after buying an additional 12,218 shares during the last quarter. 75.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Science Applications International Company Profile

Science Applications International Corporation provides technical, engineering, and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily in the United States. The company's offerings include engineering; technology integration; IT modernization; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services, such as design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customers' IT infrastructure, as well as cloud migration, managed services, infrastructure modernization, and enterprise IT-as-a-service solutions; and data management platform solutions.

See Also

