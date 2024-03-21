Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) PT Raised to $143.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Company from $141.00 to $143.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the information technology services provider’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 12.60% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on SAIC. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Science Applications International from $113.00 to $110.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Science Applications International from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Science Applications International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $142.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Science Applications International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Science Applications International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $127.50.

Shares of SAIC opened at $127.00 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $133.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $122.11. The company has a market capitalization of $6.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.35 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 0.98. Science Applications International has a fifty-two week low of $95.43 and a fifty-two week high of $145.17.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 18th. The information technology services provider reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. Science Applications International had a net margin of 6.41% and a return on equity of 23.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.04 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Science Applications International will post 8.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Science Applications International news, Director Donna S. Morea sold 1,209 shares of Science Applications International stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.11, for a total value of $151,257.99. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,834 shares in the company, valued at $3,982,751.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Science Applications International news, EVP Michelle A. O’hara sold 4,000 shares of Science Applications International stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.45, for a total value of $509,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,238 shares in the company, valued at $3,344,033.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Donna S. Morea sold 1,209 shares of Science Applications International stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.11, for a total transaction of $151,257.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 31,834 shares in the company, valued at $3,982,751.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SAIC. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Science Applications International during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Science Applications International during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Quarry LP grew its position in Science Applications International by 100.0% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 218 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in Science Applications International by 1,104.8% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 253 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Science Applications International by 62.9% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 259 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. 75.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Science Applications International Corporation provides technical, engineering, and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily in the United States. The company's offerings include engineering; technology integration; IT modernization; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services, such as design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customers' IT infrastructure, as well as cloud migration, managed services, infrastructure modernization, and enterprise IT-as-a-service solutions; and data management platform solutions.

